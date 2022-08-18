Best controllers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022

Foldables are quickly becoming a larger share of the mobile phone market, and the size of their screens makes them excellent for gaming. Though built-in touch controls may be difficult to use depending on the game, what works best is a good mobile controller paired up with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

It may be a large phone, but there are still several wonderful options out there when looking for a controller to use with it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 6.2-inch and 7.6-inch screen diagonal when folded and unfolded, respectively. Its full length, whether folded or unfolded, reaches 6.11-inches, and that's the important number to take into account when trying to find a mobile controller that supports it.

You'll find plenty of the best Android controllers use either USB-C or Bluetooth connections. When it comes to finding the best for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it'll almost always be Bluetooth.

The best controllers for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Most mobile controllers aren't designed with foldables in mind

Foldable smartphones are still relatively new to the scene, and while more companies are making them for consumers, accessories aren't always being designed with foldables in mind. Likewise, foldables aren't designed with controllers in mind, and that can make for some awkward use cases with mobile controllers that are technically compatible.

Take the Razer Kishi V2 for instance: Because of its USB-C connection, and the fact that the USB-C port on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on the right side, using it would mean that you're essentially playing with the entire bottom half of the phone hanging out of the controller. This is similar to GameSir's USB-C controller models, though thankfully, the X2 Bluetooth doesn't have that same issue.

When it comes to controllers for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can't go wrong with the Nacon MG-X Pro or the PowerA Moga XP7-X Plus. We've spent quite a while with both controllers, and found them to be some of the best around. They also just so happen to support Bluetooth connections, and have a wide enough build to fit the Z Fold 4.

Keep in mind that not all mobile games will feature controller support, but for those that do, it's well worth the money to invest in one.