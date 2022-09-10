Assassin's Creed mobile game announced for Netflix alongside live-action series

What you need to know

Ubisoft revealed a new Assassin's Creed game coming to Android and iOS devices.

This announcement follows a handful of Assassin's Creed games released on mobile over the years, spanning various genres.

This game is being developed in partnership with Netflix, exclusively for the streaming service's catalogue.

In addition to a handful of new mainline Assassin's Creed games, Ubisoft revealed a new Assassin's Creed mobile game during its showcase today, coming to Android and iOS.

Interestingly, this game will be exclusive to Netflix subscribers, and it's being developed alongside a live-action series for the streaming service. No further information was revealed, such as a plot or setting.

Ubisoft has been investing heavily in its mobile development projects lately and is also working on Rainbow Six Mobile along with The Division Resurgence. Though it's not the company's first foray into the Android gaming space with Assassin's Creed, none of them have quite hit the mark like the main entries have.

One of Ubisoft's latest mobile releases in the franchise was Assassin's Creed Rebellion in 2018, an adventure role-playing game with chibi-styled characters where players can collect over 50 assassins and complete quests to take down the Templar Order.

This story is developing...