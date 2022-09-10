Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is a AAA mobile game set in China

What you need to know

Ubisoft detailed the future of Assassin's Creed with a special Ubisoft Forward showcase.

One of the many games being developed is Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, a AAA mobile title that is set in ancient China.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is free-to-play and will feature touch controls and allows players to create their own character.

The game does not have a release window but is "coming soon" to mobile devices.

If you're an Assassin's Creed fan that enjoys playing mobile games, Ubisoft has some great news.

Ubisoft shared a ton on the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise on Saturday during Ubisoft Forward, including details relevant for mobile players. Ubisoft revealed Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, a AAA mobile game that is set in ancient China. In it, players create their own character and use touch controls for gameplay that the developers state includes parkour and "intense combat."

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is a free-to-play title, and is also separate from the mobile game that is being developed exclusively for Netflix alongside the Netflix series adaptation. You can watch the full Assassin's Creed showcase below:

Outside of these mobile projects, Ubisoft also shared what mainline entries are being developed for the franchise. Assassin's Creed Mirage is a smaller game that's slated to launch in 2023. Further off are Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, which are set in Japan and (reportedly) the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, respectively.

Both Codename Red and Codename Hexe are part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is a kind of platform that is being built for the future of the series.

Developing...