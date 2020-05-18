What you need to know
- Gamescom Opening Night Live is a digital show that will conclude Summer Game Fest.
- It's being produced by Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards.
- Gamescom Opening Night Live is being moved back slightly and will now begin on August 27.
While Gamescom Opening Night Live was previously scheduled to begin on August 24, there's been a slight change of plans. Geoff Keighley, host of Gamescom Opening Night Live, shared today that the showcase was being moved back slightly. It'll now begin on August 27, 2020. Gamescom Opening Night Live is the finale to the Summer Game Fest, a series of events collected by Keighley into one large summer-long program.
Quick update: @gamescom Opening Night Live will now take place live on August 27 and kick off 3 days of @gamescom 2020. We’re planning a spectacular show that will also be the grand finale of @summergamefest More at https://t.co/KRzKTQeHcs pic.twitter.com/3gVEvG1so7— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 18, 2020
While the physical show for Gamescom 2020 was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, the Opening Night Live showcase is kicking off three days of digital events for Gamescom.
If you're curious when every gaming event this summer is happening, you can check our master list right here, which includes the full lineup for Summer Game Fest that has been revealed so far.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Rumor: Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ to come with a 108MP camera, 4500mAh battery
According to a new rumor, the Galaxy Note 20+ will come with a 108MP main camera, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the upcoming Samsung flagship could be less impressive than the S20 Ultra in the battery life department.
Forget the iPhone SE — the Pixel 4a is looking like the 2020 phone to beat
Apple's iPhone SE has gotten a lot of hype and attention since its announcement, but unless you absolutely need an iPhone, the upcoming Pixel 4a looks to be as good or better in almost every way.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Apple shares plans for reopening its stores
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Minecraft Dungeons, Star Wars Racer, and more release for PS4 in May
May is typically a slow month for game releases, but don't count it out just yet. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.