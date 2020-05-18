While Gamescom Opening Night Live was previously scheduled to begin on August 24, there's been a slight change of plans. Geoff Keighley, host of Gamescom Opening Night Live, shared today that the showcase was being moved back slightly. It'll now begin on August 27, 2020. Gamescom Opening Night Live is the finale to the Summer Game Fest, a series of events collected by Keighley into one large summer-long program.

While the physical show for Gamescom 2020 was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, the Opening Night Live showcase is kicking off three days of digital events for Gamescom.

