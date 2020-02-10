What you need to know
- Samsung's working on an even more premium version of its already-very-expensive foldable.
- A leaked ad shows a limited edition of the Galaxy Z Flip is apparently in the works.
- It'll be made in partnership with fashion designer Thom Browne.
We've got yet another Galaxy Z Flip leak this week, though from a somewhat unexpected source. Instead of Evan Blass (of @evleaks fame) continuing his crusade against the South Korean giant, this time it's noted Windows leaker WalkingCat throwing cold water on Samsung's plans for secrecy:
a detour pic.twitter.com/AirJTtIn3h— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) February 10, 2020
The 2:20 minutes long ad starts off without much fanfare, but soon betrays its purpose near the end, when its subject — who, for whatever reason, really likes staring at waterfalls — pulls out a seemingly familiar phone. Once he folds the device, the waterfall apparently opens up for him to pass through. I guess that's a reference to the phone's tagline: "change the shape of the future".
It also clears up what New York-based fashion designer Thom Browne has been teasing on his Instagram since last month. He and Samsung, it seems, have partnered up for a limited edition model of the phone designed with Browne's aesthetics in mind.
The complete pack will also include a pair of Galaxy Buds+ and a smartwatch, also featuring the same design language as the phone.
As for how much the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition will cost, it's unclear right now. Still, given that the regular model will sell for around $1,300 - $1,400, and considering the added price of the earbuds and the smartwatch, it's likely going to be a pretty penny.
