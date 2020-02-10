We've got yet another Galaxy Z Flip leak this week, though from a somewhat unexpected source. Instead of Evan Blass (of @evleaks fame) continuing his crusade against the South Korean giant, this time it's noted Windows leaker WalkingCat throwing cold water on Samsung's plans for secrecy:

The 2:20 minutes long ad starts off without much fanfare, but soon betrays its purpose near the end, when its subject — who, for whatever reason, really likes staring at waterfalls — pulls out a seemingly familiar phone. Once he folds the device, the waterfall apparently opens up for him to pass through. I guess that's a reference to the phone's tagline: "change the shape of the future".

It also clears up what New York-based fashion designer Thom Browne has been teasing on his Instagram since last month. He and Samsung, it seems, have partnered up for a limited edition model of the phone designed with Browne's aesthetics in mind.

The complete pack will also include a pair of Galaxy Buds+ and a smartwatch, also featuring the same design language as the phone.

As for how much the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition will cost, it's unclear right now. Still, given that the regular model will sell for around $1,300 - $1,400, and considering the added price of the earbuds and the smartwatch, it's likely going to be a pretty penny.