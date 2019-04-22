Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches for Android that you can buy, and when you use one, all of its settings are managed through the Galaxy Wearables companion app. Unfortunately for some users, it hasn't been working as intended over the last few days.

Members on the Samsung Community forums have complained that they're having trouble logging into the Galaxy Wearables app, in addition to not being able to download or update apps.

While the issues do seem pretty widespread, anyone that was signed in before April 18 or is using a Galaxy smartwatch with a Samsung device should be fine.

The app's apparently been having problems for a few days at this point, but thankfully, Samsung has confirmed that it's aware of what's going on and actively working on a fix.

