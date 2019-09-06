Nearly two years after the launch of the Galaxy Tab Active 2, Samsung has introduced its latest rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro. The tablet comes with a large 10-inch display and is also Samsung's first rugged device to have DeX support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro's 10-inch display offers 1920 x 1200 WUXGA resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with an S Pen placed in the top left corner, making it a more productive device compared to other rugged tablets out there.

The Galaxy Tab Active Pro has an IP68 rating, which means it is both water- and dust-resistant. Additionally, the tablet is compliant with the MIL-STD-810G standard, which means it can easily survive a fall from a height of up to 1.2 meters.

Weirdly, Samsung hasn't revealed the rest of the key tech specs of the tablet yet. As for availability, Samsung will begin selling the Galaxy Tab Active Pro to businesses in Germany from October 1. It has been priced at €599 ($660) for the Wi-Fi only variant and €679 ($749) for the LTE-enabled variant.

While the company hasn't revealed any plans of releasing the Galaxy Tab Active Pro in other markets yet, it has promised that the tablet will receive four years of software updates.