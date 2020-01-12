Excitement for Samsung's upcoming series of flagships is running high, even a month before their release. And with the release of the first live images of the phones, the folks at XDA Developers have just added more kindling to the Samsung faithful's long wait till February.

Courtesy of the site, we finally know what the Galaxy S20+ will look like — and how accurate previous renders of the series were. As it turns out, pretty accurate. The images show an identical camera array on the rear with four cameras stacked beside a flash module and what seems to be an additional microphone, according to XDA. The latter might radically improve audio quality for video recording on the series, which appears to be a big priority for Samsung this time around.

Samsung's decision to revamp the naming scheme for its flagships is apparently not the only surprise it's got in store for us. As the leaks reveal, the company is also doing away with a signature of the Galaxy S series since the S6. The Infinity-O display on the S20+ — it features only a single front camera in the center — has much flatter edges than its predecessors. Now, there is still a slight curve to it, but as the source behind the leak puts it, it feels almost flat to the touch.