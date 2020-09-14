Earlier this month, Samsung held an " Unpacked Part 2 " event to fully unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 . The company has now announced that it will be holding another Unpacked event on September 23. Samsung says its upcoming virtual Unpacked event will be "for every fan," which all but confirms that it plans to take the wraps off the Galaxy S20 FE next week.

The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to be a successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite , which was announced earlier this year. As revealed by a recent leak , the upcoming phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset in North America. However, in most other markets, the value flagship is expected to run on an Exynos 990 chipset instead . The phone will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered hole-punch cutout for a 32MP selfie snapper.

Around the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup featuring a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. It will also pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging and IP68 water resistance. The Galaxy S20 FE will take on the OnePlus 8, which is one of the best Android phones under $800 right now.

Renders and 360-degree videos showing the upcoming phone in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Red colors have also been spotted on the Verizon website by tipster Roland Quandt, which hint at 5G mmWave support, just like Galaxy S20 5G UW.

The watered-down version of the Galaxy S20 is rumored to be priced at $750 in the U.S.