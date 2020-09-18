What you need to know
- The first real-life images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 FE have surfaced.
- The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to debut at Samsung's virtual Unpacked event on September 23.
- It will have a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Yesterday, the product page for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G had leaked online, confirming nearly all key specs and features of the upcoming value flagship. The very first real-life images of the phone have now surfaced, courtesy of YouTuber Jimmy is Promo.
#GalaxyS20FE— Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) September 17, 2020
She's Flat
6.5" FHD+ 120hz
Nice price
IP68
3x optical + 10x digital = 30x rear
32mp Selfie Shooter
One UI 2.5
* Right between that S20 & S20+ * pic.twitter.com/DF3ABnmjUi
The images confirm that the Galaxy S10 Lite successor will have a flat display with a "super small" centered hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. They also make it quite clear that the bezels around the phone's display will not be nearly as thin as the flagship Galaxy S20 series devices.
As confirmed by previous leaks, the Galaxy S20 FE will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G variant of the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom.
The Galaxy S20 FE will also have a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging support, and IP68 water resistance. On the software front, the phone will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 out of the box. However, it is possible that Samsung will update the phone to Android 11 by the end of the year.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new iPad Air reminds us just how bad most Android tablets really are
A platform lives and dies based on its app catalog. Just ask Microsoft. This is where Android tablets are in a world of hurt.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review: The best premium Android tablet
Samsung, one of the few companies that still makes Android tablets, now has the Galaxy Tab S7 in its arsenal. It's incredibly powerful and has top-notch specs, but is it really any better than an iPad? Let's take a closer look.
Do you use Samsung DeX on your Galaxy device?
Samsung's DeX interface isn't perfect, but it has a lot of potential. How many of you use the feature, and more importantly, why?
The Galaxy A21 is a sleek device, so get a case to keep it that way
Life happens to everyone, and it ends up affecting to our smartphones at some point in time. Drops, scratches, bumps, and bruises all happen, and that’s why you’ll want to get a case for the new Galaxy A21.