Yesterday, the product page for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G had leaked online, confirming nearly all key specs and features of the upcoming value flagship. The very first real-life images of the phone have now surfaced, courtesy of YouTuber Jimmy is Promo.

#GalaxyS20FE

She's Flat

6.5" FHD+ 120hz

Nice price

IP68

3x optical + 10x digital = 30x rear

32mp Selfie Shooter

One UI 2.5

* Right between that S20 & S20+ * pic.twitter.com/DF3ABnmjUi — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) September 17, 2020

The images confirm that the Galaxy S10 Lite successor will have a flat display with a "super small" centered hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. They also make it quite clear that the bezels around the phone's display will not be nearly as thin as the flagship Galaxy S20 series devices.

As confirmed by previous leaks, the Galaxy S20 FE will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G variant of the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom.

The Galaxy S20 FE will also have a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging support, and IP68 water resistance. On the software front, the phone will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 out of the box. However, it is possible that Samsung will update the phone to Android 11 by the end of the year.