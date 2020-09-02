The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sets a new standard for flagships in 2020 and is one of the best Android phones you can buy today. Samsung introduced a gorgeous new design, better cameras, upgraded internals, and a new S Pen. The design now sees a more prominent camera housing that protrudes a fair bit from the chassis, and the phone itself is massive thanks to a 6.9-inch screen and 4500mAh battery.
But like all phones in the market today, the Note 20 Ultra isn't without its flaws. Early adopters have run into issues with the display, and there are several complaints online relating to condensation within the camera housing, fogging up the cameras.
Note 20 Ultra's display has green tint issues
The Galaxy S20 Ultra's AMOLED screen suffered from green tint issues, and Samsung rolled out a fix for the same earlier this year. It now looks like the Note 20 Ultra has the same problem, with several users on Reddit and other forums reporting a green tint on the display at low brightness. I don't notice it on my Exynos-powered Note 20 Ultra, but like the S20 Ultra, the issue seems to be affecting a small subset of users.
The green tint issue isn't limited to one version either; it is affecting both the Snapdragon and Exynos models of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and given that the phone is using the same 6.9-inch AMOLED display as the S20 Ultra, this could once again be a defect with the panel itself.
There have been green tint issues on the Galaxy Tab S7 series as well, so it does seem like Samsung's 2020 AMOLED panels are more prone to issues versus previous generations. We haven't heard an official comment from Samsung about this yet, but the manufacturer will likely roll out a similar fix for the Note 20 Ultra in the coming weeks.
Note 20 Ultra camera housing is prone to condensation
Condensation isn't an issue with most phones, particularly those that have IP68 dust and water resistance. But a few users are seeing condensation build up inside the camera housing on their Note 20 Ultra units, leading to hazy photos.
In a statement, Samsung has acknowledged that condensation may build up when there's a "sudden temperature change," and that it is normal behavior:
Samsung is committed to ensuring consumer's satisfaction and optimal experience on Galaxy devices. Recently, there have been a limited number of reports of fog build-up inside the cameras of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
As with reading glasses and other glass objects, condensation can occur in water-resistant smartphones when they are exposed to a sudden temperature change.
The Reddit thread in question has a response from a Samsung service executive, indicating the Note 20 Ultra has a Gore-tex venting hole that may allow moisture to make its way into the camera housing.
This doesn't seem to be a widespread issue, but Samsung Korea is investigating the problem:
We are in the process of collecting the models in question to verify the issue. At the current stage, we see the issue taking place in connection with the device's waterproof functions.
If you're facing this particular issue on your Note 20 Ultra, try getting your phone replaced. Condensation usually goes away after a few hours, but it may affect the warranty of the unit, so you're better off getting a new unit.
Seeing any other issues on your Note 20 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below.
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
With a stunning design backed by the latest internal hardware and 5G connectivity, the Note 20 Ultra has everything you care about in a flagship in 2020. Yes, it has a few issues, but so does every other phone in the market, and Samsung is proactive when it comes to fixing problems.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
LG’s ‘Wing’ rotating dual-screen phone will be unveiled on September 14
LG will be launching its first phone with a rotating second screen on September 14. The upcoming phone is expected to have a 6.8-inch main display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 chipset, and a 64MP primary camera.
The best cheap Android phones you can buy in 2020, ranked
Want to save as much money as possible when getting an Android phone? We've done the research to show you which inexpensive phone to buy.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 unboxing: Flat-out impressive
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is finally here, and the hardware is an improvement over its predecessor's in nearly every meaningful way. It's far too early to give a full review, but Samsung's fourth foldable is already shaping up to be an incredible device.
What color Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should you buy?
The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are powerful and capable phones, but do they look any good? Thanks to these striking colors, they sure do!