The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sets a new standard for flagships in 2020 and is one of the best Android phones you can buy today. Samsung introduced a gorgeous new design, better cameras, upgraded internals, and a new S Pen. The design now sees a more prominent camera housing that protrudes a fair bit from the chassis, and the phone itself is massive thanks to a 6.9-inch screen and 4500mAh battery. But like all phones in the market today, the Note 20 Ultra isn't without its flaws. Early adopters have run into issues with the display, and there are several complaints online relating to condensation within the camera housing, fogging up the cameras. Note 20 Ultra's display has green tint issues

The Galaxy S20 Ultra's AMOLED screen suffered from green tint issues, and Samsung rolled out a fix for the same earlier this year. It now looks like the Note 20 Ultra has the same problem, with several users on Reddit and other forums reporting a green tint on the display at low brightness. I don't notice it on my Exynos-powered Note 20 Ultra, but like the S20 Ultra, the issue seems to be affecting a small subset of users. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines The green tint issue isn't limited to one version either; it is affecting both the Snapdragon and Exynos models of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and given that the phone is using the same 6.9-inch AMOLED display as the S20 Ultra, this could once again be a defect with the panel itself. There have been green tint issues on the Galaxy Tab S7 series as well, so it does seem like Samsung's 2020 AMOLED panels are more prone to issues versus previous generations. We haven't heard an official comment from Samsung about this yet, but the manufacturer will likely roll out a similar fix for the Note 20 Ultra in the coming weeks. Note 20 Ultra camera housing is prone to condensation

Condensation isn't an issue with most phones, particularly those that have IP68 dust and water resistance. But a few users are seeing condensation build up inside the camera housing on their Note 20 Ultra units, leading to hazy photos. In a statement, Samsung has acknowledged that condensation may build up when there's a "sudden temperature change," and that it is normal behavior: Samsung is committed to ensuring consumer's satisfaction and optimal experience on Galaxy devices. Recently, there have been a limited number of reports of fog build-up inside the cameras of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As with reading glasses and other glass objects, condensation can occur in water-resistant smartphones when they are exposed to a sudden temperature change. The Reddit thread in question has a response from a Samsung service executive, indicating the Note 20 Ultra has a Gore-tex venting hole that may allow moisture to make its way into the camera housing. This doesn't seem to be a widespread issue, but Samsung Korea is investigating the problem: We are in the process of collecting the models in question to verify the issue. At the current stage, we see the issue taking place in connection with the device's waterproof functions. If you're facing this particular issue on your Note 20 Ultra, try getting your phone replaced. Condensation usually goes away after a few hours, but it may affect the warranty of the unit, so you're better off getting a new unit. Seeing any other issues on your Note 20 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below.