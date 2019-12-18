Out of all the phones released in 2019, one that stands out is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Samsung's Note phones are often some of the most exciting every single year, and this time around was no different.
The Note 10 is loaded with just about every feature and spec you could ask for, and recently, someone is our AC forums was met with tons of congratulations for picking one up.
All of that got us to thinking about whether or not the Note 10 is still worth getting now that it's been a few months since it's been released. The Galaxy S11 series is right around the corner, meaning it won't be long before newer Samsung hardware is available for purchase.
What do you think? Is the Galaxy Note 10 still worth buying?
Join the conversation in the forums!
