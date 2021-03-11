What you need to know
- The Galaxy M12 is Samsung's latest big-battery budget phone.
- It comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, an Exynos 850 chipset, and a 6000mAh battery.
- The phone will be available to purchase in India from March 18 for a starting price of ₹10,999 ($151).
Samsung today launched its first Galaxy M series phone with a high-refresh-rate display at a virtual event in India. The Galaxy M12 is Samsung's answer to some of the best cheap Android phones from Xiaomi, Motorola, and Realme.
Samsung Galaxy M12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Samsung's Exynos 850 processor, which has been coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. In the camera department, the Galaxy M12 features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera on the front.
Aside from the 90Hz screen, the Galaxy M12's biggest selling point is its large 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The budget phone also comes with Widevine L1 certification, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos support, and a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's One UI skin on top.
The Galaxy M12 is set to go on sale in India from March 18 via Amazon, Samsung's online store, as well as leading retail stores across the country. Samsung has priced the 4GB/64GB version of the phone at ₹10,999 ($151), while the 6GB/128GB version will retail for ₹13,499 ($185). If you hold an ICICI Bank card, you can get a cashback of ₹1,000 on your purchase for a limited period, which brings down the effective price of the 64GB version to just ₹9,999 ($138).
