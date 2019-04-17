Samsung is keen on taking back the crown in India, and to that effect the South Korean manufacturer is releasing new phones at a frenetic pace. The Galaxy A70 is the latest in a long line of Galaxy A phones that have debuted this year, with the mid-ranger featuring three rear cameras, a massive 4500mAh battery, and an in-screen fingerprint reader.

On the hardware side of things, the Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 675. It's notable that Samsung is going with Qualcomm's chipset in lieu of its own Exynos chipsets, and that should give you a measure of just how seriously the company is taking the mid-range segment.

Samsung has already netted $500 million in sales in the first 40 days of sales, and is projecting $4 billion from the Galaxy A line for 2019. It has managed to sell over 2 million phones, so clearly it's strategy is working.

The Galaxy A70 also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 32MP primary camera at the back joined by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth shooter. There's also a MicroSD card slot, a 32MP front camera, a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is running One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie on the software side of things, and you also get Samsung Pay.

The Galaxy A70 will go on sale starting April 20 for ₹28,999 ($415). That makes it nearly double the price of a Redmi Note 7 Pro — which has the same platform — but you do get a better screen, bigger battery and 25W fast charging, and Samsung Pay. If you're interested, the phone is available in white, blue, and black color options.

If you're looking for something more exotic, Samsung has announced that it will launch the Galaxy A80 early next month. The A80 has a unique rotating camera that flips over from the back when you need to take a selfie.