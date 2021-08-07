Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens are set to face off in the second event of Matchroom's Fight Camp 2 in a rematch eight years in the making and we have all the details on how you can watch the fight online.

The first time Galahad and Dickens met in the ring was all the way back in 2013 for a super-bantamweight bout. During that fight, Galahad was proclaimed the winner by TKO during the tenth round though Dickens had been winning on points in previous rounds.

Now the two British boxers have moved up a weight class and will be competing for the vacant IBF featherweight title in a 12-round contest. Going into tonight's fight, 31-year-old Galahad has a record of 27 wins and 1 loss with 16 knockouts while 30-year-old Dickens has a record of 30 wins and 3 losses with 11 knockouts.

Galahad vs Dickens isn't the only title fight on tonight's card though as 26-year-old Fabio Wardley will have to defend his English heavyweight title from a challenge by 33-year-old Nick Webb.

Boxing fans around the world will be able to watch tonight's fight on DAZN as part of the sports streaming service's coverage of Matchroom Fight Camp 2. While Leigh Wood defeated Xu Can to take the WBA featherweight title at last weekend's event, the final event in Fight Camp 2 will see Joshua Buatsi take on Ricards Bolotniks for a chance at the WBA International light heavyweight title next Saturday on August 14.

Whether you're rooting for Galahad, Dickens or just want to catch all the action at Matchroom's Fight Camp 2, we'll show you exactly how to watch Galahad vs Dickens from anywhere in the world.

Galahad vs Dickens 2 - When and where?

Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens will meet in the boxing ring at Matchroom HQ in Essex, England on Saturday, August 7. The Main Card will kick off at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST with the featherweight title fight between Galahad and Dickens expected to begin at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST.

How to watch Galahad vs Dickens 2 in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Galahad vs Dickens 2 on the sports streaming service DAZN beginning at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. A subscription to the streaming service costs $19.99 per month but sports fans can save quite a bit by signing up for an annual subscription for $99.99 instead.

While fighting sports were DAZN's main focus when the service first launched in 2016, it has since expanded its coverage to show other sports including Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Formula One and others. If you're a big boxing fan, signing up for DAZN's annual subscription makes a great deal of sense as you'll also be able to watch Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks next weekend on August 14 at the final event in Matchroom Fight Camp 2.

DAZN DAZN is the place to go to stream Galahad vs Dickens 2 live in the U.S. It's $20 for the month or $100 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Galahad vs Dickens 2 in the UK, Canada and Australia

Since Galahad vs Dickens 2 is a DAZN exclusive, boxing fans in the UK and Canada will also be able to watch the featherweight title fight on the sports streaming service. The Main Card will begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT in Canada and at 7pm BST in the UK. In fact the only two countries where you won't be able to stream the fight on DAZN are Australia and New Zealand. This means that boxing fans from Australia and New Zealand will need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed below to watch Galahad vs Dickens 2.

Although DAZN is available in the UK, Canada and Australia, the service's prices are a bit different for each country. Signing up for DAZN will cost you $19.99 per month or $150 for the year in Canada while the sports streaming service is currently running a promotion in the UK and Australia where it's priced at £1.99 a month or AUD$ 2.99 with a discounted initial price.

DAZN Whether you're in the UK, Canada, or Australia, you'll want to start a subscription at DAZN to stream this weekend's fight between Galahad and Dickens. You can even score a free one-month trial in select regions. Start streaming at DAZN

Watch Galahad vs Dickens 2 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Galahad vs Dickens 2 in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the featherweight title fight when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.