If it seems like there's a new YouTube controversy every week, you wouldn't be wrong. The video-sharing site has been under a lot of pressure lately for a variety of reasons, and on June 19, The Washington Post reported that YouTube is being investigated by the U.S. government "for its handling of children's videos."

According to people familiar with the matter, the FTC is investigating YouTube for complaints that it's not done enough to protect kids that use the service. On top of that, it's alleged that YouTube "improperly collected their data."

The investigation is said to be in its late stages, with the FTC starting to look into things as far back as 2015.