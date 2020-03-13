Not all companies use Friday nights to dump bad news on us! Disney has just announced that beginning March 15 Frozen 2 will be available to stream on Disney+. This means that you'll be able to watch the movie on the streaming service a full three months earlier than originally announced. On March 15, Frozen 2 will only be available to customers in the U.S., with availability expanding on March 17 to those in Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Bob Chapek, Disney's CEO said:

Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.

Given the current Coronavirus status around the world, this news will be something that many people enjoy. Disney+ is expanding across Europe in just under two weeks, though Disney does not confrim in this announcement whether or not Frozen 2 will now be a launch title in the new locations.

Frozen 2 follows the journey of Elsa and Anna, while flashing back to times before the original Frozen to give you more insight and builds upon the original story line. Whether you have a little one that you're trying to keep entertained while staying inside, or you are just curious about the movie, you won't want to miss your chance to stream it on Disney's awesome Disney+ service.

You can sign up for a monthly membership now for just $6.99 monthly, or prepay for the year for $69.99. With this, you get a free 7-day trial. There's also a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ alongside Disney+ for the low cost of just $12.99 total each month. Unfortuantely. there is no free trial on the bundle offer.