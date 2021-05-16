It's a big weekend for Fabio Quartararo as the French rider looks to win on home turf for the first time at Le Mans. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a French MotoGP 2021 live stream.
Having finished in a disappointing 13th last time out at the Spanish GP, Yamaha star Quartararo currently finds himself two points behind new championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.
That race saw Australia's Jack Miller claim his second MotoGP career victory ahead of his Ducati team-mate Bagnaia.
Quartararo had won the previous two races but an arm-pump problem saw him lose ground and finish 13th.
Having since undergone surgery for the problem, Quartararo will be hoping the rest week will have been long enough for him to recover and allow him to impress on his homeland circuit.
Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's French MotoGP.
MotoGP: French Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?
The French Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Le Mans Bugatti Grand Prix Race Circuit in France.
The Grand Prix starts at 2pm CEST local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the U.S., and 10pm AEST on Sunday night for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch the 2021 MotoGP: French Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the French Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the French Grand Prix online in the U.S.
NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 MotoGP season in the States, but the network is only showing five GPs live this year, with the rest being shown on tape delay.
Sunday's fifth race of the season falls into the latter category. While the race will start at 8am ET / 5am PT, the delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN will start at 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT on Sunday evening/afternoon.
If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website — you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider.
If you're looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream the French Grand Prix live in the UK
BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app, available for iOS and Android.
If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want.
Coverage of the French Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 12.30pm BST ahead of the 1pm start.
If you're a BT Sport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
Can I stream the French Grand Prix live in Canada?
Canadian motorsport fans now have a new option for watching the 2021 MotoGP season, with dedicated motorsports and automotive network Rev TV nabbing the broadcast rights for the region.
Rev TV is available via most cable providers, including Bell and Shaw Direct. Most operators now provide their own streaming services via their own dedicated apps, which should allow subscribers to stream all this weekend's MotoGP action.
The riders will be on the starting grid at 8am ET / 5am PT.
Live stream Moto GP live in Australia for free
The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is once again broadcasting the entire MotoGP season including the French Grand Prix live for nada. You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on-demand service's website and apps for iOS and Android. The race is set to start at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm.
