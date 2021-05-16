It's a big weekend for Fabio Quartararo as the French rider looks to win on home turf for the first time at Le Mans. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a French MotoGP 2021 live stream.

Having finished in a disappointing 13th last time out at the Spanish GP, Yamaha star Quartararo currently finds himself two points behind new championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

That race saw Australia's Jack Miller claim his second MotoGP career victory ahead of his Ducati team-mate Bagnaia.

Quartararo had won the previous two races but an arm-pump problem saw him lose ground and finish 13th.

Having since undergone surgery for the problem, Quartararo will be hoping the rest week will have been long enough for him to recover and allow him to impress on his homeland circuit.

Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's French MotoGP.

MotoGP: French Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?

The French Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Le Mans Bugatti Grand Prix Race Circuit in France.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm CEST local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the U.S., and 10pm AEST on Sunday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch the 2021 MotoGP: French Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the French Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

