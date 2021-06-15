Euro 2020 'Group of Death' sees its first clash of the titans as France take on Germany in Munich. Don't miss a moment of the action with our France vs Germany live stream guide.

It's imperative for both sides to get off to a winning start in this tough Group F encounter which sees two of the strongest footballing nations in the world go toe-to-toe.

France are the current World Cup holders and are hotly-tipped to go all the way in this year's European Championship after losing out in 2016's final against Portugal.

Germany's last silverware came at the 2014 World Cup and were defeated by France in the last iteration of the Euros at the semi-final stage. However, at the 2018 World Cup Die Mannschaft crashed out at the group stage after picking up only three points.

It's advantage France if you look at the recent head-to-head record. These two fierce rivals have met only three times since that Euro 2016 semi-final with two draws and one win for Les Bleus. You'd have to go back to the 2014 World Cup quarter-final for the last time Germany beat France.

With current European champions Portugal also in Group F, both sides will be desperate to pick up maximum points at this early stage as they each try to secure safe passage to the knockout rounds.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of France vs Germany no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

France vs Germany: Where and when?

This Euro 2020 game is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time on Tuesday, June 15. That makes it an 8pm BST kick-off in the UK, a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch a France vs Germany live stream in the UK

UK viewers can watch all of the action from Euro 2020 for free as the games are split across the BBC and ITV. For the France vs Germany game, you'll want to tune into ITV with kick-off set for 8pm. Those looking for a streaming solution will want to use the ITV Hub service to watch the game for free online.

If you aren't in the country during Euro 2020, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.

ITV Hub ITV's live Euro 2020 games are available free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence. Free at ITV Hub

How to watch a France vs Germany live stream in the U.S.

ESPN has the rights to the France vs Germany game and will be showing the match live on its ESPN channel. That opens up a couple of options for streaming including FuboTV and Sling which both carry the channel.

Alternatively, you can use FuboTV to watch live with access to TUDN's Spanish-language coverage of the game.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Fubo TV Since this game is being shown on ESPN, you can use FuboTV to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. In addition, if you don't prefer watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option with TUDN's coverage. From $64.99 per month at Fubo Sling TV Sling's Orange plan gets you access to several sports channels including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $35 at Sling

How to watch a France vs Germany live stream in Canada

Canadian viewers will be able to watch every match of Euro 2020 via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both options will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for either network's standalone streaming services TSN Direct or TVA Sports Direct.

TSN Direct TSN Direct offers streaming access to a bunch of sports coverage for $20 a month, or just snag a Day Pass to watch the France vs Germany game. From $19.99 per month at TSN

How to watch a France vs Germany live stream in Australia

If you're planning on watching a France vs Germany live stream in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to Euro 2020 games Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for France vs Germany coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch a France vs Germany live stream from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this international friendly in the above guide. If you're intent on watching France vs Germany but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch France vs Germany. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN