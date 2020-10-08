What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming open world RPG from CD Projekt RED, and has a lot of hype behind it.
- CDPR has aired a series called Night City Wire over time to share various details about the game before launch.
- The fourth episode of Night City Wire will go over the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, with more announcements and gameplay.
- You can tune into Night City Wire episode 4 on October 15, 2020, at 6 pm CEST / 12 pm ET.
Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of anticipation and hype building up behind it, and could end up being one of the most sought-after games of the year. In order to give interested gamers a sneak peek at what its game has to offer, CD Projekt RED has been doing episodes of Night City Wire, an occassionaly Cyberpunk 2077-themed stream. The third episode revealed lots of new information, and now CD Projekt RED has announced that a fourth episode of Night City Wire is coming on October 15, 2020 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 6 pm CEST.
This episode of Night City Wire will feature more gameplay, new announcements, and a particular focus on the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. What do they sound like? Look like? How do they work? Can I please have one that hovers? Vehicles will be an important part of getting around the vast Night City, especially since you won't have Roach around to help.
Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news for other reasons recently, both good and bad. CD Projekt RED has reportedly called for mandatory crunch ahead of the game's launch, to lots of controversy. On the other hand, it doesn't look like Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed again, as the game has officially gone gold and has begun manufacturing physical copies of the game.
We hope the wonderful and talented developers working on Cyberpunk 2077 are all taking care of themselves, and that the game is amazing when it launches on November 19, 2020 for Xbox and PS4, and on next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.
A dark and gritty world
Cyberpunk 2077
The standard for next-gen.
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest project from CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the Witcher 3. To follow up the game that defined a generation of gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 needed to be huge, ambitious, and captivating. Every indication says that CD Projekt Red is posed to repeat history with their sci-fi, open-world RPG adventure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
