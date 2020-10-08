Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of anticipation and hype building up behind it, and could end up being one of the most sought-after games of the year. In order to give interested gamers a sneak peek at what its game has to offer, CD Projekt RED has been doing episodes of Night City Wire, an occassionaly Cyberpunk 2077-themed stream. The third episode revealed lots of new information, and now CD Projekt RED has announced that a fourth episode of Night City Wire is coming on October 15, 2020 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 6 pm CEST.

The 4th episode of Night City Wire is coming next Thursday, October 15 at 6PM CEST! This time, we'll go into details about the looks, sounds, and specs of #Cyberpunk2077 vehicles. As usual, you can expect new gameplay footage, announcements, and more!



📺 https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv pic.twitter.com/CbENAuOCEj — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 8, 2020

This episode of Night City Wire will feature more gameplay, new announcements, and a particular focus on the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. What do they sound like? Look like? How do they work? Can I please have one that hovers? Vehicles will be an important part of getting around the vast Night City, especially since you won't have Roach around to help.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news for other reasons recently, both good and bad. CD Projekt RED has reportedly called for mandatory crunch ahead of the game's launch, to lots of controversy. On the other hand, it doesn't look like Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed again, as the game has officially gone gold and has begun manufacturing physical copies of the game.

We hope the wonderful and talented developers working on Cyberpunk 2077 are all taking care of themselves, and that the game is amazing when it launches on November 19, 2020 for Xbox and PS4, and on next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.