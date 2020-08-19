What you need to know
- Fossil is rolling out a new software update for its Gen 5 smartwatches.
- The update brings VO2 max measurement, sleep tracking, and new battery management features.
- It is expected to become available for all Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches within the next few days.
Fossil is rolling out a massive new update to its Gen 5 smartwatches with new features that will enhance the Wear OS experience for users (via Venture Beat). The update brings five major changes: sleep tracking, cardio fitness tracking with VO2 max estimation, new battery modes, an optimized activity tracker, and updates to the Phone app.
The new sleep tracker app will allow Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches to monitor users' sleep history and set sleep goals as well. Fossil has also updated the cardio tracker with support for VO2 max measurement. VO2 max data not only gives you an idea of your cardiorespiratory health but also your overall fitness.
The update adds a new Wellness app as well, which can track users' heart rate and steps using the coprocessor, resulting in significant battery life improvements. There are several new battery modes too, including an Extended Mode that is claimed to provide up to 24 hours of battery life.
Finally, there are a few tweaks to the Phone app, including avatars for contacts, a new tile supporting Wear OS' glanceable Tiles, and the ability to answer tethered calls for both Android and iPhone users.
Fossil Gen 5
Fossil Gen 5 is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches currently available. It offers an attractive design, a vibrant AMOLED display, built-in GPS and NFC, as well as an external speaker.
