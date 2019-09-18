Recently, it was revealed that part of Google's deal with Fossil included tech called "Diana" for a hybrid smartwatch including analog hands and a digital screen. Not too long after this report came out, images and listings for a hybrid Fossil watch began appearing online.

First spotted on Reddit, the Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch HR looks like a typical Wear OS smartwatch at first glance. It features a classic design with a minute and hour hand along with four complications showing the date, heart rate, weather, and step count.

Additional images have revealed other screens, showing notification syncing and access to the Google Fit app. That leads us to believe the watch could be running Wear OS or some special variant of it.

The only other Wear OS watch with physical watch hands is the LG Watch W7, and it never really took off to be a mainstream hit. Its physical hands did make the UI look a bit wonky at times, but the steep $449 price tag also didn't help it out.

At this time, most of the listings have been pulled. but once it's on the internet it never really goes away. Besides the images, the listings mentioned some key facts about the upcoming smartwatch. The Amazon listing product description reads as follows.