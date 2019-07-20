After teasing the completion of its construction, Fortnite's gigantic pink robot was finally put to use earlier today when it battled the giant monster in a dramatic fight that took place all over the map of Fortnite.

After shutting off most of the game modes and dropping players into a mode called The Final Showdown, players were able to freely watch Cattus - the name of the monster - and Doggus - the robot - duke it out. Things started off with Cattus attacking Fortnite's vault, located in Loot Lake, before Doggus appeared and began firing off some rockets. After some back and forth attacks, the two ended up flying off of the map and into the water before Doggus reappeared.

Although the battle looked over, the giant monster soon launched itself out of the waves and tore off an arm of the robot. Doggus was able to rebound by grabbing an orb out of the vault and delivering a vicious punch to the monster, and followed it up by heading to Neo Tilted and pulling a long sword out of the ground, stabbing Cattus to end the fight. Afterwards, the robot flossed - a staple in the Fortnite world - before saluting players and flying off, leaving the giant sword embedded in the monsters skeleton on the ground as a new area.

You can check out the full fight below, courtesy of YouTube user SkyV: