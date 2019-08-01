With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking on challenges. Thankfully, when it comes to tackling them, the challenges are more or less the same. For the "Road Trip" set of challenges, one particular task will have players heading out to find and destroy ten stop signs while wearing the Catalyst outfit. While some Fortnite players will know where these items are, we've gone ahead and found them for you just in case.

Knowing the challenge

This is a pretty easy one, as all you've got to do for this challenge is simply show up and destroy the stop signs while dressed up in the Catalyst outfit. Finding them in the locations shouldn't be tough, because they look just like stop signs. Just in case, though, make sure to refer to the map below for what places they'll be in.

Where to find Stop signs in Fortnite

Before joining a game, make sure to be wearing the Catalyst outfit, which is required to complete this challenge. Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as they are the best for challenges like these. The stop signs are located in various places on the map, but focus on Pleasant Park, Salty Springs, Mega Mall, and Paradise Palms. Check the map below in case you have any trouble. Simply make your way to any of the locations, find a stop sign, and quickly break it down with either your pickaxe or a weapon.

After finding and destroying ten signs, you'll either have to finish the game or can simply back out to finish the challenge. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this week.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Road Trip challenges to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu and prepare to head back out for whatever challenge you might need finishing. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.