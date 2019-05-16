The second week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of them will involve players visiting a variety of oversized items throughout the game. While the items themselves are big, finding them can be a bit difficult if you're just exploring. Thankfully, we've done all of the hard work, so you can just get them and complete your challenge.

Where to find the oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy in Fortnite

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. There are actually two oversized phones in the game, so pick which you'd like (check map below). One is located to the East of the Block, and the other is to the Southwest of Fatal Fields. The big Piano is located just North of the Mansion, in the forest above it. The Giant Dancing Fish Trophy can be found Southwest of Mega Mall, stuck in the roof of a house. Simply walk up to or land near each item, and that part of the challenge will be done.

Once you get near any of the items, you'll have finished the challenge. There is no special order to do them in, so whatever you land closest to can be the first thing you head towards. After that, you're free to explore all the new facets of Season 9, or get a jumpstart on the Battle Pass by finishing some of the other Week 2 challenges.

