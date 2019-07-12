It's that time again! The tenth (and final) week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and once again, things are relatively easy this week. The only challenge that might take some time is the one that requires players to find five public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, or Mega Mall. For eagle-eyed players, you may have noticed that signs have begun popping up throughout the game, warning players of...something. In case you haven't found them, you'll be seeing them now, but thankfully we've taken care of where to look for.
Knowing the challenge
Finding the signs might not be too difficult if you know where to look, but the most important thing to remember is that you only need to find five, meaning you can find a handful in Neo Tilted and then take a trip to Mega Mall, or vice versa. If you can't find the signs, make sure to refer to the set of maps below for a rough outline on where to find some.
Where to find different public service announcement signs in Fortnite
- The signs in Neo Tilted are scattered about, but mainly in the Eastern area of the city. Check along the giant clocktower for some easy signs. (See maps below)
- Pressure Plant's signs are all along the stairs in the Southern area of the location, near the wooden pallets and rooms.
- All of Mega Mall's signs can be found in the mall itself, with many of the signs located outside and on support beams.
After finding five signs, you'll either have to finish the game or can simply back out to finish the challenge. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this week.
If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Week 10 challenges to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu and prepare to head back out for whatever challenge you might need finishing. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!
