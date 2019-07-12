It's that time again! The tenth (and final) week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and once again, things are relatively easy this week. The only challenge that might take some time is the one that requires players to find five public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, or Mega Mall. For eagle-eyed players, you may have noticed that signs have begun popping up throughout the game, warning players of...something. In case you haven't found them, you'll be seeing them now, but thankfully we've taken care of where to look for.

Knowing the challenge

Finding the signs might not be too difficult if you know where to look, but the most important thing to remember is that you only need to find five, meaning you can find a handful in Neo Tilted and then take a trip to Mega Mall, or vice versa. If you can't find the signs, make sure to refer to the set of maps below for a rough outline on where to find some.

Where to find different public service announcement signs in Fortnite