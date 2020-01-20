Fortnite is giving players another around the world another chance to help create the latest emote craze. Over the weekend, Epic announced that the company would be partnering with TikTok to create the Emote Royale Contest.

The contest is pretty straightforward: people looking to participate will have to download the TikTok app, and create and upload a video of themselves performing an original dance for no longer than 15 seconds. The videos will need to be marked with the #EmoteRoyaleContest hashtag, and must include the Sponsor-provided Fortnite emote music, which can be added to a clip in the TikTok app or downloaded from Epic's blog.

The contest runs until January 24, where winners will be chosen and animated into an emote for use in Fortnite. Not only will they be immortalized in one of the biggest games ever, but they'll also take home 25,000 V-Bucks to spend in the game, as well as a Fortnite package that has a ton of swag, including: