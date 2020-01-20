What you need to know
- Fortnite and TikTok are partnering together to create the Emote Royale Contest.
- Players can create their own personalized dance and upload it to TikTok, with the chance to have their dance animated into the game.
- Other prizes include 25,000 V-Bucks, real-life swag, and more.
Fortnite is giving players another around the world another chance to help create the latest emote craze.
Fortnite is giving players another around the world another chance to help create the latest emote craze. Over the weekend, Epic announced that the company would be partnering with TikTok to create the Emote Royale Contest.
The contest is pretty straightforward: people looking to participate will have to download the TikTok app, and create and upload a video of themselves performing an original dance for no longer than 15 seconds. The videos will need to be marked with the #EmoteRoyaleContest hashtag, and must include the Sponsor-provided Fortnite emote music, which can be added to a clip in the TikTok app or downloaded from Epic's blog.
The contest runs until January 24, where winners will be chosen and animated into an emote for use in Fortnite. Not only will they be immortalized in one of the biggest games ever, but they'll also take home 25,000 V-Bucks to spend in the game, as well as a Fortnite package that has a ton of swag, including:
- NEFF hoodie
- Sprayground crossbody bag
- UNIQLO hoodie
- Jazwares Battle Bus Drone
- Jazwares Glider Drone
- NERF SMG
- Funko Collectible
- Bitty Boomer wireless speaker
- Trends custom lithograph poster
- Dark Fire Xbox Bundle
- Dark Fire PS4 Bundle
- Jenga: Fortnite Edition
Pick up some V-Bucks
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaks, revealing 120Hz refresh rate settings
In a new hands-on image, we're getting our first look at the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen refresh rate settings page — confirming the 120Hz display and more options.
Are companies releasing too many Android phones?
Having plenty of choice in the smartphone market is great, but are companies getting in the habit of releasing too many options? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Steam for Chrome OS would make Chromeboxes even more awesome
If things play out in just the right way Sony and Microsoft have some real competition to deal with. If not, then it'll still be fun to try and break.
A Star Trek Adventure just joined the full library of Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!