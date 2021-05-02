The 2021 Formula 1 season continues and this weekend teams and drivers will head to Portimao, Portugal for this year's Portugese Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

The Algarve International Circuit, often referred to as simply Portimao, is a newcomer to the Formula 1 calendar as the track held its first Grand Prix last year. Before that, the track was primarily used for pre-season training. Portimao has 16 turns, a circuit length of 2.81 miles and drivers will complete 66 laps before finishing the 190-mile race. While Valtteri Bottas won last year's Portuguese Grand Prix with a time of one hour and 18 minutes, Lewis Hamilton currently holds the best lap record at Portimao with a time of one minute and eighteen seconds.

When it comes to the standings going into the third Formula 1 Grand Prix of 2021, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton currently holds the top spot with 44 points, 1 win, and 2 podiums with Red Bull's Max Verstappen right behind him with 43 points as well as 1 win and 2 podiums. McLaren's Lando Norris is in the third spot with 27 points, no wins, and just 1 podium.

Two weeks ago at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy, Verstappen took first place with a time of just over two hours filled by Hamilton and Norris. Will Verstappen be able to win today's race and advance past Hamilton in the standings?

Whether you've been closely following the 2021 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to catch all the action at Portimao this weekend, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Portugese Grand Prix: When and where?

The 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix will be held at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal on Sunday, May 2 and the race will begin at 10am ET / 7am PT.

How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on ESPN and the network will begin its coverage of the race at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT on Sunday. However, if you happen to miss the race, ESPN will show it again twice on Sunday evening at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPNEWS as well as at 11pm ET / 8pm PT on ESPN2

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on ESPN. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the practice sessions and qualifying online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Get a Portuguese Grand Prix live stream in the UK

If you live in the UK and are a Sky Sports subscriber, you'll be able to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go App. Sky Sports will begin its coverage of the race at 3pm BST on Sunday.

Not interested in committing to a Sky Sports subscription just to watch Formula 1, don't worry as you can watch the network's coverage of the Portuguese Grand Prix on NOW with a one-day Sports Membership for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. NOW will also let you stream the races on your computer, smartphone, smart TV, or other streaming devices.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Portuguese Grand Prix online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

Watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in Canada

Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 9:55am on TSN 4 and TSN 5. You can also stream the whole race online via the TSN app on your mobile devices.

If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

TSN Direct TSN Direct offers F1 streaming for $20 a month, or just snag a Day Pass to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix. From $19.99 per month at TSN

How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in Australia

Australian Formula 1 fans that have a Foxtel cable package will be able to catch all the action at this year's Italian Grand Prix on Fox Sports. The network will show the race at 12am AEST early Monday morning but there will also be replays later that day if you happen to miss the race.

If you're not a Foxtel subscriber and still want to watch the Italian Grand Prix, you can watch the entire event on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports is an easy way to get streaming access to Fox Sports' coverage of the Portuguese Grand Prix. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

Watch the Portuguese Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia above in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.