It's been two years but Formula 1 drivers and teams are finally back in Austin, Texas this weekend for the U.S. Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

Just like with the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the Intercity Istanbul Park which held the Turkish Grand Prix earlier this month and many other popular F1 circuits, the Circuit of The Americas was designed by German engineer and former racing driver Hermann Tilke. Formula 1 held its first race in Austin back in 2012 and in addition to packing 100,000 spectators into the venue, the race also marked Lewis Hamilton's last win in a McLaren before switching to Mercedes in 2013.

The Circuit of The Americas features 20 turns, a counterclockwise track with a circuit length of 3.42 miles (5.5km) and drivers will complete 56 laps before finishing the 191 mile (308km) race. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc currently holds the best lap record with a time of one minute and thirty six seconds which he set back at 2019's U.S. Grand Prix.

There are only six races remaining in the 2021 Formula 1 season and defending World Champion Hamilton has once again fallen behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the standings. Although Hamilton's teammate Valeri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix earlier this month, Verstappen came in second to gain a six point advantage over his rival. Will Hamilton be able to make up the difference in points at this weekend's race or will Verstappen become Formula 1's next World Champion?

Whether you're rooting for Hamilton, Verstappen or just want to see Formula 1 return to the U.S. this weekend, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 U.S. Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

U.S. Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2021 U.S. Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas from October 22-24. Two practice sessions will be held on Friday and another practice session along with the qualifying session will be held on Saturday. The 2021 U.S.Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 24 at 3pm ET / 6pm PT / 8pm BST. Racing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch the U.S. Grand Prix on ABC while it will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada and on Fox Sports in Australia.

Watch the U.S. Grand Prix for free

Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the U.S. Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 9pm CEST on Sunday.

How to watch the U.S. Grand Prix in the U. S.

If you live in the U.S. and have cable, you'll be able to watch the U.S. Grand Prix on ABC with coverage of the race beginning at 1:30pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the U.S. Grand Prix on ABC. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to ABC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to ABC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Watch the U.S. Grand Prix in Canada

Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the U.S. Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 3:05pm ET / 12:05pm PT on TSN. You can also stream the entire race online with the TSN app on your smartphone and other mobile devices.

If you've already cut the cord and want to watch the U.S. Grand Prix online, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

Live stream the U.S. Grand Prix in the UK

UK viewers with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch this year's U.S. Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel beginning at 8pm BST on Sunday evening. However, you can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go app.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the U.S. Grand Prix, don't worry as you can watch the race live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

How to watch the U.S. Grand Prix in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be able to watch the U.S. Grand Prix on Fox Sports beginning at 5:55am AEST / 3:55pm AWST early Monday morning. However, if you happen to miss the race, there will be replays later on in the day at 1pm AEST / 11am AWST and at 5:30pm AEST / 3:30pm AWST.

Not interested in signing up for cable to watch the U.S. Grand Prix? Don't worry as you can watch the entire event online on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2021 U.S. Grand Prix.

How to watch the U.S. Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the U.S. Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.