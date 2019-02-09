Take it from a woman who knows: traditional Valentine's gifts aren't the ones you remember. The Valentine's gift I remember most fondly from my first boyfriend were Runts that were sorted by color for me because they were given to me with three white, pink, and red heart-covered Altoids tins, which I've used years after there wasn't any candy left. Giving a practical gift that your partner will use every day can let a day's expression of love echo for months or years. These gifts are practically perfect in every way — and most of them are pretty to boot!

It's hard to go wrong with a phone grip like PopGrips that will save their hands from decades of joint pain — like my left pinky, which is yelling at me as I type this — but another oft-overlooked and ultra-helpful accessory that can showcase a little nerdy levity is the Plinrise Dinosaur Phone Stand, which comes in just about every color you could imagine, and works well as a desk figurine when not propping up your phone.

