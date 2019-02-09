Take it from a woman who knows: traditional Valentine's gifts aren't the ones you remember. The Valentine's gift I remember most fondly from my first boyfriend were Runts that were sorted by color for me because they were given to me with three white, pink, and red heart-covered Altoids tins, which I've used years after there wasn't any candy left. Giving a practical gift that your partner will use every day can let a day's expression of love echo for months or years. These gifts are practically perfect in every way — and most of them are pretty to boot!
OK Google, do you love me?
Coral Red Google Home Mini
Google Home Minis may be small, but they're a great way to ease your partner into the wonderful world of smart home magic. They're also great for pairing with Bluetooth speakers for easy whole-home music during chores or lazy afternoons of random Google searches.
Fitness is sexy
Fitbit Versa
Yeah, fitness-oriented gifts are something that don't always go over well, but a Versa doesn't have to mean you want your partner running five miles every morning. The Versa is a top-notch fitness tracker, but also a good smartwatch for everyday use, too. This can allow your partner to see how active they already are and encourage them to slowly raise it.
Pocket full of power
AUKEY 10000mAh Power Delivery Power Bank
This phone-sized power bank is 10,000 mAh, making it perfect for charing your phone on the go. Plus, with 18W Power Delivery charging, you can even charge tablets like the Nintendo Switch up without needing to carry some ridiculously sized brick. After all, love never dies, but batteries do.
USB-C reliability
OnePlus Bullets Wireless
OnePlus makes great phones, but they also make for some great little earbuds some of us can't live without. The OnePlus Wireless Bullets fit easily and they charge over USB-C just like most of today's Android phones, should you need to top them off during the day.
Give the gift of quiet
COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
Active Noise Cancellation is a wonderful, wonderful thing, and depending on where you live and how often you're exposed to noisy spaces, noise-canceling headphones can actually help save your hearing and stave off tinnitus. COWIN's E7 Active headphones aren't quite at the level of the Bose QC 35 II, but they're a good way to get your partner hooked on ANC.
Perfect for video chats
PhoneProp Silicone Smartphone Stand
I've used a lifeless grey version of this stand for my Android Central video conferences for four years, but as I often say, life's too short for boring tech, so get this vibrant pink variant! The center gap is enough to get a flexible charging cable in so you can recharge while you video chat until 3 a.m.
"I love your nerdiness"
Plinrise DinosaurDesk Phone Stand
Available in almost 20 color styles, this prehistoric phone stand supports your partner's nerdy passions, along with their phones while they're working in the office, kitchen, or anywhere else. Plinrise also sells phone stands in enough other animal shapes to fill a zoo, so no matter their animal preferences they've got one you both will love.
You never know when you need one
homEdge Stylus Pen (20 Pack)
If your hands are dirty making dinner or working on a new painting, a stylus can keep you connected without getting your phone all smudged. Styluses are cheap, practical, and with as many as there are in this pack, even if your partner is always losing pens, they won't run out anytime soon. I always keep one zipped in my winter coat's inner pocket for use with non-capacitive gloves.
Save your hands!
Swapable PopSockets PopGrips
Beyond helping you avoid dropping your phone, phone grips can prevent joint fatigue from pinky-propping or overstretching your thumbs across the screen, you need to use them. There are a lot of PopGrips to fit all kinds of styles, but if you need Valentine's Day suggestions, I adore "Love in the Dark", "Love Flare", "Glitter Bokeh Hearts" (pictured), and "Rainbow Nirvana".
It's hard to go wrong with a phone grip like PopGrips that will save their hands from decades of joint pain — like my left pinky, which is yelling at me as I type this — but another oft-overlooked and ultra-helpful accessory that can showcase a little nerdy levity is the Plinrise Dinosaur Phone Stand, which comes in just about every color you could imagine, and works well as a desk figurine when not propping up your phone.
