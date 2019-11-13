It's no secret that Black Friday is one of the best times to score a great deal on, well, pretty much anything. But a great deal isn't solely about finding the lowest price tag, especially when it comes to fitness trackers. Whether this is your first Black Friday purchase or you fancy yourself a master of the craft, there are some key mistakes you'll want to avoid.
Prioritizing price over value
This is easily the biggest mistake you can make. Everyone loves a good deal, but if you place more importance on finding the cheapest product than on the value of the product itself, you could end up wasting your money. If you're looking to buy a fitness tracker, you may already have an idea of what you want. Whether it be a specific brand or a certain set of features, this is an ideal time to find it at the right price.
That being said, if you're simply browsing without anything in mind, it can be easy to fall for a low price tag on a product that's going to end up being a dud. It's best to know ahead of time what you're interested in so you can decide whether it's a worthwhile purchase and if you can get a sweet deal on it. Keep in mind that you can get a cheap fitness tracker at any point during the year. Cheap doesn't translate to good quality. The goal is to get a valuable product that you'll love at a better price.
Not doing your research
On that note, you should take some time to do your research ahead of Black Friday. It's helpful to know the recent price changes for the fitness tracker you've got your eye on. Websites such as CamelCamelCamel can help with this. Simply drop the Amazon link to the product you're watching or search for it by name, and you'll be able to see the price history. When you start your Black Friday shopping, you'll know if that appealing price tag is actually a good deal or not.
Without proper research, you could spend a pretty penny on a tracker that's due for an upgrade soon.
Your research shouldn't stop there. If you're concerned about having the latest and greatest tech, you'll want to be aware of upcoming upgrades before you make a purchase. After all, fitness trackers are seeing new editions all the time. Without proper research, you could spend a pretty penny on a tracker that's due for an upgrade soon.
On the flip side, if you're not worried about having the newest device, this is a perfect way to save money on Black Friday. The previous editions of newly released products will likely see some big discounts. You could even score a smartwatch for a fraction of the price.
Overspending
This one is fairly simple. As long as you do your research, you should be able to steer clear of overspending on a fitness tracker. At the same time, if you're shopping for more than one item, it's not uncommon to get carried away. Whether you're getting ahead start on your Christmas shopping or looking for the best deals on big-ticket items, you can avoid overspending by setting a budget.
If you're determined to stick to a budget, having a set limit in mind will lower your chances of overspending. You should also consider making a list of must-have items. Whether you're braving the stores or staying at home and shopping online in your pajamas, there will undoubtedly be many tempting deals that weren't on your list to begin with. If you have the willpower to stick to your budget as well as your list, you can avoid overspending on a fitness tracker — and other items — on Black Friday.
Not setting "Watch Deal" alerts on Amazon
It's becoming more and more popular to stay home and shop online for deals. Why get caught up in the crowds if you can find just as good a deal or better from the comfort of your living room? Not to mention the convenience of having it delivered to your doorstep. It's also the easiest way to compare prices and find the best deal on fitness trackers.
Not surprisingly, Amazon is one of the leaders in this area. You can stay in the loop on all the deals happening for Black Friday on the app. Even better, you can plan ahead. You're able to view upcoming deals and set alerts for the ones you want to take advantage of. You'll receive a notification when the deal starts, so you don't miss out. Don't forget that these deals last for a limited time!
While Amazon is undoubtedly a major player when it comes to the best Black Friday deals, we also see some amazing discounts from other retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
Forgetting about Cyber Monday
Finally, don't forget about Cyber Monday. This could end up being a gamble, but it just might be worth it. With all of the unbelievable discounts being thrown at you as Black Friday approaches, you may be tempted by FOMO and want to snag the first deal you see. Trust me when I say there is plenty more to come.
While Cyber Monday is mostly for online shopping, it's an opportunity to redeem yourself if there were deals you missed out on. You should still do your best to scout for deals on Black Friday as many will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last.
That's all there is to it. With a bit of patience and practice, you'll be well on your way to scoring an incredible deal on a fitness tracker this Black Friday. What device are you hoping to get a discount on this year? You just might find it.
