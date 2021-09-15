What you need to know
- Fitbit is rolling out a new "Snore & Noise Detect" feature to its Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches.
- The feature will allow users to learn if snoring or the noise level in their surroundings may be disturbing their sleep.
- You can enable the feature from the "Sleep" page in the Fitbit app.
The Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, which are two of the best Android smartwatches, have started receiving a new feature that enables them to "gauge snoring during sleep" (via 9to5Google).
The feature uses the built-in microphone on the smartwatches to monitor noise in your sleep environment. Fitbit says the feature will help you "learn if snoring or the noise level in your sleep surroundings may be disturbing your sleep."
If you have a Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 smartwatch, you can enable the new snore detection feature from the "Sleep" page within the Fitbit app. Once enabled, your smartwatch will start to "sample, measure and collect information about the noise in your environment" once it detects that you're asleep.
Since the feature analyzes noise levels and looks for snore-specific noises every few seconds, it does have an impact on battery life. Fitbit recommends your smartwatch have at least 40% charge before you go to bed.
The data collected by the feature can be accessed from the Sleep section in the morning. If you want to stop using the feature, you can disable it by going to settings the top-right corner of the Fitbit app and tapping the last toggle. You can also delete all the "snore and noise" data in your account at any time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus 10 series: 10 things we want to see from the next OnePlus phone
OnePlus has had a pretty good year, but that doesn't mean we don't have a long list of potential improvements for its 2022 flagships.
Samsung's foldables no longer have Premier Service, here's why that's okay
Samsung is changing its device protection plan for the new Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldable phones, and while it might seem like it'll cost a lot, experts say it's a good thing Samsung has made the change.
KIWI Quest 2 accessories review: Get a better VR experience
We put KIWI's latest round of VR accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 to the test and let you know which ones are worth buying. From the facial interface replacement, the elite strap, upgraded knuckle grips with a battery compartment, and even a simple VR stand, these are the best yet from KIWI Design.
The best wireless earbuds for Samsung smartwatches are right here
Samsung's smartwatches are great for staying on top of notifications and keeping track of your fitness, and they pair perfectly with Bluetooth headphones for music streaming and podcasts.