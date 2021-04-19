Now that we're a full month into spring at this point, Fitbit has given us all another reason to get out, be active, and take better care of ourselves. The company just announced a new premium fitness tracker that it's calling the Fitbit Luxe.

What is the Fitbit Luxe?

The Fitbit Luxe is not only luxurious, but it is also a very advanced fitness tracker.

From the looks of things, the new Fitbit Luxe is not only the best tracker that Fitbit has ever made, but it might be the best fitness tracker on the market today. It features a refined and elegant design, with the first color screen available outside one of its premium smartwatches, and it comes in gold, silver, and black stainless steel with a silicone band.

Additionally, premium soft gold and platinum stainless steel bracelet options from jewelry maker gorjana will be available with the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition option. Fitbit will also offer several premium first-party band options in Horeween leather, stainless steel, woven fabric, and sporty silicone.

How is it different from other Fitbit trackers

The Luxe sits at about the same price point as the Charge 4, tracker, though it does not have the built-in GPS or NFC for contactless payments of that device. From a size and feature perspective, it has more in common with the more basic Inspire 2, but unlike the Inspire 2, the Luxe has a thinner and more premium metal build with a color screen, and while still impressive, its battery life is about half of that on the Inspire 2.

Fitbit is not merely positioning the Luxe as a fashion-forward fitness band; rather, its goal is to bring more holistic wellness monitoring and tools to more people. The Luxe does this by borrowing some of the advanced health monitoring capabilities from the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 and bringing them to a more compact, affordable, and accessible form factor with five-plus day battery life.

Like those smartwatches, the Luxe is capable of measuring breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), and it will soon be able to measure skin temperature variation and oxygen saturation (SpO2). Fitbit is organizing this data for Luxe owners, including its Stress Management Score, in an easily understandable and digestible manner in its Health Metrics dashboard to help users a better handle on their holistic health picture.