What you need to know
- Fitbit just announced a stylish, high-end fitness tracker called the Luxe.
- The new Luxe is the first Fitbit tracker with a color screen, and it features many of the advanced health monitoring abilities of its premium smartwatches like the Sense.
- The tracker is available for preorder today for $149.99, with a special edition version coming in June for $199.99.
Now that we're a full month into spring at this point, Fitbit has given us all another reason to get out, be active, and take better care of ourselves. The company just announced a new premium fitness tracker that it's calling the Fitbit Luxe.
What is the Fitbit Luxe?
The Fitbit Luxe is not only luxurious, but it is also a very advanced fitness tracker.
From the looks of things, the new Fitbit Luxe is not only the best tracker that Fitbit has ever made, but it might be the best fitness tracker on the market today. It features a refined and elegant design, with the first color screen available outside one of its premium smartwatches, and it comes in gold, silver, and black stainless steel with a silicone band.
Additionally, premium soft gold and platinum stainless steel bracelet options from jewelry maker gorjana will be available with the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition option. Fitbit will also offer several premium first-party band options in Horeween leather, stainless steel, woven fabric, and sporty silicone.
How is it different from other Fitbit trackers
The Luxe sits at about the same price point as the Charge 4, tracker, though it does not have the built-in GPS or NFC for contactless payments of that device. From a size and feature perspective, it has more in common with the more basic Inspire 2, but unlike the Inspire 2, the Luxe has a thinner and more premium metal build with a color screen, and while still impressive, its battery life is about half of that on the Inspire 2.
Fitbit is not merely positioning the Luxe as a fashion-forward fitness band; rather, its goal is to bring more holistic wellness monitoring and tools to more people. The Luxe does this by borrowing some of the advanced health monitoring capabilities from the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 and bringing them to a more compact, affordable, and accessible form factor with five-plus day battery life.
Like those smartwatches, the Luxe is capable of measuring breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), and it will soon be able to measure skin temperature variation and oxygen saturation (SpO2). Fitbit is organizing this data for Luxe owners, including its Stress Management Score, in an easily understandable and digestible manner in its Health Metrics dashboard to help users a better handle on their holistic health picture.
Fitbit says that since the pandemic started, one in two people around the world is feeling mental health effects, resulting in a nearly 3,000% increase in Fitbit's meditation features. To this end, Fitbit is including six months of Fitbit Premium with the purchase of a new Luxe, giving owners ready access to hundreds of guided workouts and mindfulness sessions, including the popular Deepak Chopra Mindful Method program.
We've made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with advanced features — some that were previously only available with our smartwatches — making these tools accessible to even more people around the globe." — James Park, VP, GM and Co-Founder of Fitbit
Fitbit Luxe price and availability
The Luxe is available for preorder today for $149.99, and there is a special edition coming in June for $199.99. It costs $199.99 CAD for the base model in Canada.
If you're interested in the new Fitbit Luxe but would feel more comfortable trying before you buy, you're in luck. Fitbit has partnered with several retailers, including Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, Walmart, and more, to provide a virtual try-on experience. Simply visit any of those retailers and scan the QR code on the in-store Fitbit displays, and you'll be able to see how Luxe-urious this new Fitbit looks on your wrist.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HTC EVO 3D: Revisiting a decade-old technological dead-end
Right as HTC was peaking in popularity, so was one of the oddities of 2011 tech: 3D. I picked up the phone that combined the two to see why it ultimately failed.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2021: Upcoming release dates
The beginning of 2020 already saw several high profile games delayed throughout the year, and that trend has continued into 2021. As we get further into the new year, expect a lot more game delays.
The discerning mobile gamer deserves only the best Android has to offer
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
These are the best OnePlus Watch bands you can buy
If you're considering buying the new OnePlus Watch, you'll also want to make sure you have the right band for it. We've rounded up some of our favorites!