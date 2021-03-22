Fitbit and Tile are getting closer today with a new update. Once installed, users of the Fitbit Inspire 2 will be able to use the Tile app to keep track of their wearable both indoors and outdoors.

The update is rolling out today to Inspire 2 owners. Users will be able to use the Tile app to track their Fitbits if at home and within bluetooth range. They'll also be able to use the Tile app to track any lost wearables if outdoors via the Tile Network. As a quick refresher, this means that other Tile users who pass near your lost Inspire 2 will essentially transmit its location back to you automatically. It's a tool that gets more powerful via way of the network effect, and you'll get a lot out of it in large cities like New York or San Francisco.

Larry Yang, Director, Product Management of Fitbit Devices at Google said:

Now with Tile technology, we're adding even more convenience and helpful tools to Inspire 2, our accessible, easy-to-use activity and sleep tracker. We're excited to partner with Tile so our users can focus on building healthy habits without worrying about not being able to find their misplaced device, with the potential to bring Tile's finding technology to more Fitbit devices in the future.

Tile CEO CJ Prober said:

Fitbit is empowering people to lead healthier, more active lifestyles, and we want to help by ensuring you never lose your fitness tracker. With Tile's finding technology now available directly from your Fitbit Inspire 2, you'll never have to worry about missing a step. Wearables are an exciting new category for us to support and a strong complement to our existing integrations with headphones and laptops.

It's a nice little addition to a wearable whose compact size lends itself to getting lost and misplaced. You can get a lot more out of the tile integration by signing up to the Tile Premium service, but the base feature-set should be fine for most.