For Fitbit users who have been asking for two-factor authentication (2FA) on the app, your wishes have been answered. Fitbit has begun rolling out "an extra layer of protection" on iOS and Android devices. As pointed out by 9to5Google, the feature does not appear to be available for everyone just yet, and it hasn't shown up on our devices either.

Fitbit appears to be sticking with text-based 2FA instead of a software-based method. It's a curious omission since Fitbit is now owned by Google, which allows verification of its accounts through a prompt on a trusted device or with an authenticator app. Our Jerry Hildenbrand has pointed out the flaw in using text-based verification, stating that it gives users a false sense of security.

Android Central reached out to Fitbit to clarify and ask whether alternate verification methods would be supported. We are still waiting on a response.

The change comes not long after Google announced that it was automatically enrolling users into 2FA for added security to their Google accounts. It's a move that experts have heraled for taking the initiative in securing user accounts.

For owners of the best Fitbit devices like the Fitbit Versa 3, the new security setting can be enabled by navigating to Account Settings and selecting Two-Factor Authentication. Of course, you'll need to be able to receive SMS for the feature to work. You may be able to take advantage of Google Messages autofill feature for 2FA codes so you can avoid entering the wrong code, which could lock you out for 24 hours if entered incorrectly enough times.

Fitbit 2FA is still rolling out to more users, so it may take some time before it arrives on everyone's app. When it drops, you'll likely receive a prompt informing you about the new feature.