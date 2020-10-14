Amazon's Prime Day sale is notoriously the best time of the year to buy any new Amazon devices you've had your eye on. From Echo speakers and smart displays to Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders, we expect Prime Day to offer discounts on all of Amazon's most popular products. And after last month's unveiling of the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite , we thought we were set for some stellar Prime deals on Fire TV Stick devices — maybe they would offer a slight price drop on the new models, or we'd get a heavy discount on the older versions. What we received instead left much to be desired.

Turn any TV into a smart TV with the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick. This device plugs into your TV's HDMI port so you can begin streaming shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more.

Prime Day is a two-day sale, and to be fair, Amazon did offer a discount on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K during day one. Unlike most of its device deals however, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offer has already expired. The deal brought this streaming device down to $29.99, which is less of a deal than Amazon was offering to select Prime members for the past few months. During the first day of Prime Day, select Prime members did have the opportunity to grab the Fire TV Stick 4K for only $4.99 by using a promo code at checkout, but the eligibility requirements were unknown and many Prime members could not actually get the device at that low of a price. $5 for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is pretty much a no-brainer, but it unfortunately wasn't available to most customers whether they had a Prime membership or not.

The pricing of the new Amazon Fire TV Stick devices may have something to do with why we didn't see any better deals on them during Prime Day. At $29.99 and $39.99 respectively, the new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick are some of the most affordable ways to have smart functionality on your TV without having to buy an entire new television. However, neither offer 4K streaming resolution, so if you're hoping for the best quality while watching your favorite shows and movies, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is still the best pick.

Though Amazon pretty much left us empty-handed when it comes to deals on Fire TV Sticks this Prime Day, there's still time to grab many of the excellent offers on other Amazon devices and more Prime Day deals before the two-day sale draws to a close later tonight.