Materia, the beautiful, luminescent crystals found throughout the world of Final Fantasy VII. All magic requires Materia and there are many, many Materia. Some are easy to find or even given to you as you progress in the game; while others can be missed if you don't have a careful eye. A few can't even be obtained until you've beat the game. Fortunately, we know where to find and how to use every Materia in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. What is Materia anyway?

In the world of Final Fantasy VII, Materia are pieces of crystalized Mako, the lifeblood of the planet. These powerful crystals grant the holder the ability to cast spells, boost their stats, and even summon incredible spirits to fight alongside them in battle. In order to use magic in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, you'll need to scour each stage to find these glowing crystals. Fortunately, you can go back and replay using the Chapter Select feature in case you miss one. How do I equip Materia?

Equipping Materia is pretty simple. Press the options button to open your Main Menu. Press X to select Materia & Equipment. Select the character you wish to equip. Press △ to set Materia. Press X on an empty slot. Select the Materia you wish to equip. Press X to equip Materia. And just like that, your Materia is equipped. While you can swap out Materia easily, you can only equip as many Materia as you have slots in your weapons and accessories, so choose wisely! What Materia are available? Throughout Final Fantasy VII Remake, there are five categories of Materia: Magic Materia (Green), Command Materia (Yellow), Support Materia (Blue), Complete Materia (Purple), and Summoning Materia (Red). Within each category are several types, most of which can be leveled up to increase their uses.

Materia Color Uses Healing Green Cure, Cura, Regen, Curaga Cleansing Green Poisona, Esuna, Resist Revival Green Raise, Arise Fire Green Fire, Fira, Firaga Ice Green Blizzard, Blizzara, Blizzaga Lighting Green Thunder, Thundara, Thundaga Wind Green Aero, Aerora, Aeroga Poison Green Bio, Biora, Bioga Barrier Green Barrier, Manaward, Manawall Binding Green Sleep, Silence, Berserk Subversion Green Breach, Dispel Time Green Haste, Slow, Stop Elemental Blue +8%, +15%, +25% elemental damage/ halves, prevents, absorbs elemental damage received Magnify Blue Expand range of linked materia/ effect reduced 60%, 45%, 25% Warding Blue Reduce debuff duration 25%, 50%, 100% Synergy Blue Activates Synergy HP Absorption Blue 20%, 30%, 40% damage dealt Chakra Yellow Restores 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40% Assess Yellow Single target, All targets ATB Boost Yellow 360s, 300s, 240s, 180s, 120s Prayer Yellow Slight, Modest, Moderate, Great, Significant HP Restoration Steal Yellow Steal Enemy Skill Yellow Learn and use enemy skills HP Up Purple 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% MP Up Purple 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% Magic Up Purple 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25% Luck Up Purple 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% Gil Up Purple 100% EXP Up Purple 100% Deadly Dodge Purple Deadly Dodge, Increase potency Parry Purple Parry, Increase damage First Strike Purple Small, Medium, Large ATB increase at start Auto-Cure Purple Auto-Cure 3 time, 10 times Item Master Purple 30%, 40%, 50% ATB Stagger Purple Small, Medium, Large ATB boost on staggering foe ATB Assist Purple Small, Medium, Large ATB boost for ally when repeating command 2 times Provoke Purple Draw enemy's attention when allies are severely injured Steadfast Purple Take less damage and medium ATB boost when guarding Skill Master Purple Small, Medium, Large ATB boost when using 3 types of commands Refocus Purple Refocus limit break Pedometer Purple Rewards traveling a certain number of steps Ifrit Red Summon Ifrit Chocobo & Moogle Red Summon Chocobo and Moogle Shiva Red Summon Shiva Fat Chocobo Red Summon Fat Chocobo Leviathan Red Summon Leviathan Bahamut Red Summon Bahamut Chocobo Chick Red Summon Chocobo Chick Carbunkle Red Cummon Carbunkle Cactaur Red Summon Cactaur

Where do I get Materia?