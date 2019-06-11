I bet you never thought we'd get to the point where Final Fantasy 7 Remake has an actual release date. And now fans of the series can pre-order deluxe and collector's editions of the game that look truly tempting. The collector's edition, dubbed the 1st Class Edition, is exclusively available through Square Enix's own store.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. The first installment will feature two Blu-ray discs worth of content, but it will only contain the Midgard portion of events.

The Deluxe Edition comes with a steelbook, artbook, soundtrack, and a few in-game goodies for those who are okay with spending a little extra more and don't need that sweet Cloud figurine.

It's a steep price for sure, but collector's and lifelong fans may have no trouble shelling out for the 1st Class Edition. It comes with an incredibly detailed Cloud figurine, an artbook, a steelbook, the soundtrack, and a whole lot more.

