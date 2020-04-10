Okay, but seriously, Chadley is a stupid name. If you started up Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you probably have some questions about this Chadley character, his Intel Reports, and why you should bother with what are essentially pretty dull side quests. Or maybe you don't, and you blew off this kid and his achievement list. Why do you want to help this weird robot Shinra clone kid? Oh, right, Materia. Who is Chadley? I don't remember him.

Chadley is a brand new character introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, whose purpose seems to be to introduce certain Materia earlier in the game. Chadley begins his odd, mechanical introduction explaining that he works as an intern for Shinra Research and Development. This, of course, is a huge red flag for Cloud, the ex-SOLDIER who really would rather Shinra just stopped existing. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more However, with a quick promise that he plans on undermining Shinra from the inside, some oddly specific comments about how Cloud "of all people" would understand his mission, and a promise that Cloud can basically kill him later, Cloud is ready to work hand-in-hand with this odd, robot child. Well, we never said Cloud was the brightest crayon in the box. Still, it's pretty difficult to get through this game without completing at least some of Chadley's Intel Reports, and once you see the rewards, you'll probably aim to complete them all. What are Chadley's Battle Intel Reports?

Starting in Chapter 3: Home Sweet Slum, you can start on Chadely's Battle Intel Reports. You see, Chadley needs data on various battle mechanics. It's just that simple. He'll give you an assignment involving materia, or the elements, or some other aspect of battle and, once you've completed his task, he'll offer you a reward. Some of these are easier to complete than others. Some you'll complete without even thinking about, while others will take a lot more effort, but they all lead up to Combat Simulations with some of the most iconic faces of the Final Fantasy franchise. Why should I give this kid intel?

While common sense says Cloud probably shouldn't trust the weird robot kid who works for Shinra and just so happens to know that Cloud has a bone to pick with them, you're going to want to complete most, if not all of these quests for one reason: Materia. There are several Materia that can only be obtained from Chadley, including most of the Summons. Keep in mind, in the original Final Fantasy 7, you didn't get to summoning until much later in the game. Because Final Fantasy 7 Remake only covers the Midgar portion of the storyline, Chadley serves as a way to introduce those Summons much earlier. There are 20 Intel Reports in total, four of which grant you most of your Summon Materia:

Report Number Title Task Reward Battle Intel Report 01 Monster Bio Pt. 1 Assess two enemy types Auto-Cure Materia Battle Intel Report 02 Magic Elements Pt. 1 Use Fire, Lightning, and Ice on vulnerable enemies Wind Materia Battle Intel Report 03 The Stagger Effect Pt. 1 Use unique abilities on staggered enemies First Strike Materia Battle Intel Report 04 The Stagger Effect Pt. 2 Stagger 15 enemy types ATB Boost Materia Battle Intel Report 05 Combat Simulation: Shiva Defeat Shiva Shiva Summon Materia Battle Intel Report 06 Monster Bio Pt. 2 Assess 10 enemy types Steadfast Block Materia Battle Intel Report 07 Magic Elements Pt. 2 Exploit weaknesses of 15 enemy types Steal Materia Battle Intel Report 08 The Manipulation Technique Defeat 2+ enemies with a single attack Provoke Materia Battle Intel Report 09 Monster variants Pt. 1 Defeat monsters of 3 unique varieties Synergy Materia Battle Intel Report 10 Combat Simulation: Fat Chocobo Defeat a Fat Chocobo Fat Chocobo Summon Materia Battle Intel Report 11 Monster Bio Pt. 3 Assess 20 enemy types Item Master Materia Battle Intel Report 12 The Stagger Effect Pt. 3 Increase Stagger damage bonus to 200% Parry Materia Battle Intel Report 13 Refocus Analysis Trigger Refocus twice ATB Assist Materia Battle Intel Report 14 The Stagger Effect Pt. 4 Stagger 40 enemy types ATB Stagger Materia Battle Intel Report 15 Combat Simulation: Leviathan Defeat Leviathan Leviathan Summon Materia Battle Intel Report 16 Monster Bio Pt. 4 Assess 30 enemy types Enemy Skill Materia Battle Intel Report 17 Weapon Abilities Acquire all 16 Weapon Abilities Skill Master Materia Battle Intel Report 18 MP Consumption Master all 12 types of Magic Materia MP Absorption Materia Battle Intel Report 19 Monster Variants Pt. 2 Defeat monsters of 10 unique varieties HP Absorption Battle Intel Report 20 Combat Simulation: Bahamut Defeat Bahamut Bahamut Summon Materia

And then what?