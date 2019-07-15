There are few better ways to start the day than with a nice cup of coffee, and some of us take it more seriously than others — maybe a bit too seriously at times. Save yourself that trip to the nearest chain coffee shop and make cheaper, better coffee at home with one of these Prime Day deals!

9-cup drip coffee maker: OXO On Barista Brain

This OXO brewer is at the top of Wirecutter's recommended list, and with good reason — it heats and maintains water at the perfect temperature, and evenly disperses water over your coffee grounds for between two and nine cups of coffee. It's sleek and simple to operate — everything you can ask for in a coffee maker.

$140 (was $200) at Amazon

Coffee and espresso: Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo

The Vertuo Evoluo pulls double duty as both a single-serve coffee maker and an espresso machine. It works with Nespresso's Vertuo capsules, and even includes an Aeroccino 3 milk frother for making other kinds of drinks like cappuccinos or lattes.

$190 (was $250) at Amazon

Sleek stainless steel: Coffee Gator French Press

Every coffee lover needs a French press; there's no easier way to make coffee at home or on a camping trip, even if you don't have electricity. The Coffee Gator has a sleek stainless steel design, makes up to 34 ounces of coffee, and keeps it hot with vacuum insulation.

$32 (was $40) at Amazon

Reusable paperless filter: Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Maker

Pour-over brewing is another popular method for making coffee with ease, and Bean Envy's option creates minimal waste with a reusable stainless steel mesh filter. Just pour hot water slowly over your favorite coffee grounds, and voila! You're ready to enjoy some delicious java.

$20 (was $30) at Amazon

Includes thermal carafe: Breville BDC450 Precision Brewer

Breville's precision brewer is incredibly versatile, with the options to brew coffee to the gold standard, brew it faster or stronger, or even make iced or cold brew coffee with the simple turn of a dial. The thermal carafe keeps your brew at the appropriate temperature long after you make it.

$200 (was $300) at Amazon

Some like it cold: GVODE Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If there's anything better than an ice cold cup of cold brew in the summer, I haven't found it yet. GVODE's cold brew maker brews up to 42 ounces at a time, and can even be used for tea if that's more your thing. It's also engineered to keep your cold brew fresh for longer.

$65 (was $130) at Amazon

Built-in burr grinder: Gevi Grind and Brew Coffee Maker

Gevi's drip coffee maker is unique in that it has a built-in grinder for your beans, eliminating the need for a separate grinder or buying coffee pre-ground. It's insulated to keep your coffee hot for two hours and brews five cups at a time.

$120 (was $220) at Amazon

Programmable 14-cup coffee maker: Cuisinart DCC-3200

If you're making coffee for the whole family (or you just drink a lot of coffee, I'm not judging), Cuisinart's 14-cup brewer is a great option to consider. It has programmable off/on times, along with options for making only 1-4 cups and even controlling the temperature of the carafe.

$72 (was $185) at Amazon

For on the go: Casara Single Cup Coffee Maker

On the other end, if you need to make a quick mug of coffee on your way out to work, the Casara single-serve works excellent for 14 ounces of coffee. It includes a small reusable filter basket for your grounds, along with an insulated travel mug.

$32 (was $45) at Amazon

Enjoy coffee any way you like it

There are just as many Prime Day deals as there are ways to brew coffee, so whether you're a cold brew aficionado or you refuse to drink a cup of coffee below 195°F, there's a great coffee maker to be found for cheap. If you already have a drip or pour-over coffee maker … try another way of making coffee! It never hurts to have a French press sitting around, even if you don't always use it.

