The Fitbit Inspire HR is one of my favorite Fitbits ever. It's extremely low-profile, to the point where I forgot I was wearing it most of the time, and looks good with any outfit.

You're going to see a lot of ads for fitness trackers this Cyber Monday , and for good reason: they're all on sale, and the new year is coming up sooner than you think. And while you can get a Fitbit Versa 2 for just $129 , I'm here to tell you about an arguably better deal, especially if all you want to do is track your fitness without all the other smart stuff.

The Fitbit Inspire HR does everything a great fitness tracker does — it counts steps, tracks workouts, and gauges your sleep quality — but does it in an ultra-comfortable, low-profile design that lasts nearly a week on a charge. At $69, this is a really nice deal.

In my r eview of the Inspire HR earlier this year , here's what I said:

The Inspire HR is my new favorite fitness tracker, period. It does everything I want, including receive notifications (albeit so does the regular Inspire), taking stock of my resting and working heart rates, tracking my steps, my runs, and my (lack of) sleep. Even the magnetic charger isn't a disaster, which is a surprise given Fitbit's track record.

That was written when the tracker was at its regular $100 retail price. And months later, I'm still regularly wearing it, even when I have larger, more powerful trackers to choose from. The reason? I don't always want to be wearing a piece of technology; I just want something that fades into the background and passively updates my smartphone with metrics that help me.

And why do I stick with Fitbit? It's the wider ecosystem. I'm an Android user, as are many of my friends, so we're all connected across Fitbit's social network. They challenge me, and I challenge them, to get in more steps, or that extra workout, or whatever needs to be done to hit those goals we set together as a group.

And now that Google's aiming at bringing Fitbit into its fold, I'm even more excited at the prospects for the company.

You can grab a Fitbit Inspire HR for just $69 right now, or if you don't need heart rate monitoring and just want to count steps, the regular Fitbit Inspire is under $50. Both are amazing deals, today only!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.