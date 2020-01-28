I'm always on the hunt for a better, sleeker power bank to stuff in my gear bag. For my co-workers who are hibernating between CES and MWC, a power bank that can keep a MacBook Pro alive while burning up the battery with Premiere projects is an exercise in futility: they're either super expensive, super heavy, or often both. Power Delivery's wide adoption and advances in graphene batteries have helped things along, but these things take time to develop, test, and produce, which is why we saw very few power banks using the technology in 2019.

2020 is here, though, and with it come new crowdfunding campaigns for graphene power banks like the Flash from Charge ASAP This power bank has a combined output of 150W split between:

100W Power Delivery USB-C charging, which also supports fast charging for Apple Fast Charge and Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge

40W USB-A port supporting Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, and Huawei fast charging protocols

18W USB-A port supporting Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0

10W Qi wireless charging pad that supports 2.5W Apple Watch charging

That's a lot of ways to charge a laptop, phone, tablet, wearable, or basically anything else you might throw at the Flash, and weighing 470g, this is a power bank that won't weigh down your power bank as much and as 20,000mAh chargers around today that only charge at 18 or 30W. The power bank uses four Tesla Lithium Polymer Graphene Composite Battery Cells, which have been designed with and manufactured by Panasonic, with a two year warranty and a potential 5-year lifespan of up to 2000 charge cycles.