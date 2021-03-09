Vudu Amazon Fire TvSource: Vudu

  • Fandango is launching its Vudu On-Demand streaming service on all Amazon Fire TV devices.
  • Fire TV users will be able to access over 150,000 titles from Vudu.
  • Any purchases or rentals from Vudu's website will be immediately available on the Fire TV app.

It seems like every other week, there is a new streaming option for Amazon Fire TV customers, and the latest is arguably one of the biggest and most exciting. Vudu is bringing its on-demand streaming service to all Amazon Fire TV devices, including the best Fire TV Edition smart TVs, the best Fire TV sticks, and even the Fire TV Cube.

Owned by move ticket giant Fandango, Vudu offers viewers more than 150,000 movies, TV shows — including fan favorites, classics, and new releases. Popular new releases coming to Vudu this month include "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," "The Mauritanian," and Disney Pixar's "Soul." Vudu also has recent seasons of shows like "The Walking Dead," "Young Rock," and "The Flash" as part of its extensive library of 4K UHD content. Fire TV users will now be able to stream the entire Vudu catalog on-demand and have instant access to any content that they purchase or rent through Vudu's website.

We want Vudu fans to be able to watch movies and TV shows on all of their favorite devices, and Fire TV has been one of our customers' most-requested devices for streaming content." — Kevin Shepela, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at Fandango

If you are new to the Amazon Fire TV ecosystem, we recommend that you pick up one of the newer Fire TV Stick devices, such as the Fire TV Stick Lite. Not only is it extremely affordable, but it features push-button Alexa access and gives you a first look at the new Fire TV user interface experience.

