What you need to know
- A new leak has revealed nearly all the specs of Fairphone's first 5G phone.
- The phone will come with a Snapdragon 750G processor, a 48MP camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
- It is tipped to be priced at just under €600 in Europe.
Fairphone is set to take the wraps off its first-ever 5G phone at a virtual event on September 30. Ahead of the phone's launch, a new report from WinFuture has shed more light on its key tech specs and design.
The latest leaked renders of the Fairphone 4 5G give us a better look at the sustainable phone's design from various angles. Unlike Fairphone's previous devices, the Fairphone 4 5G will have a "premium" build with a metal frame.
As you'd expect, however, the phone's back cover will still be removable. Another key change is the positioning of the fingerprint sensor. Fairphone appears to have embedded the fingerprint sensor inside the power button on the side of the device.
The Fairphone 4 5G is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch display featuring FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch at the top. Disappointingly, though, the phone will have a sizeable chin at the bottom.
Fairphone's first 5G phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset, a massive upgrade over the Snapdragon 632 chipset inside the Fairphone 3 Plus. On the back of the phone will be a dual-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor with optical image stabilization. As can be seen in the renders above, the two sensors will be joined by a laser autofocus module.
On the software front, the phone will ship with Android 11 out of the box. Like its predecessor, the phone will likely receive at least five years of software support. Most Android devices — including some of the best Android phones, only get up to three years of updates.
The German tech publication also claims the Fairphone 4 5G is going to start at just under €600. It is expected to be available in two storage versions: 128GB and 256GB.
