A bug in Facebook's anti-spam system has caused posts about the coronavirus pandemic from reputable news sources such as the BBC to be deleted overnight.

As reported by BBC News:

Facebook has said that a software issue was responsible for posts on topics including coronavirus being wrongly marked as spam.

The social media giant's head of safety said: "This is a bug in an anti-spam system."

The statement was in response to widespread complaints from Facebook and Instagram users.

It came a day after the firm said contract workers who review content would be sent home due to the outbreak.