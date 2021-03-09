An Interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed several details about the future of the Oculus Quest platform, including Facebook's quest to become less dependent on the other FAANG companies in Silicon Valley. The Oculus Quest 2 was the first step in utilizing a more VR-centric SoC from Qualcomm, whereas the original Oculus Quest utilized a similar chipset that was used in mobile phones. Facebook's goal, moving forward, is to focus on creating custom silicon and operating systems to help tightly optimize the experience for form factors that would be "socially acceptable," as Zuckerberg stated.

Those socially acceptable form factors include smaller and lighter hardware that would also run a lot cooler than the current Quest or Quest 2. While those headsets don't get noticeably hot for the user, Zuckerberg says that Facebook's desire to create significantly more powerful chipsets for use in AR and VR hardware means the company has to come up with new ways of cooling things down. In other words, they "don't want to burn people's faces off" as Zuckerberg so eloquently put it. Included with this custom silicon route is a custom operating system (OS) route that sees Facebook at the helm of control of everything, including ways to better optimize the experience than they currently can with Android.

In addition to that, Facebook is continuing to work in better and brighter displays that would more realistically recreate the world outside the headset. Current displays look mostly fine, but the goal is to create a "retinal display" that would make individual pixels imperceptible — something that's certainly not the case with current VR display tech. Even with a more powerful processor, though, Facebook will need to rely on what's known as foveated rendering in order to create sharper imagery without negatively impacting performance. They also continue to work on varifocal lenses, which is a tech that allows users to focus on different objects more naturally than they are able to with current static VR lenses.