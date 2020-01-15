Facebook today announced a new Facebook Login feature, which the company says is "aimed at delivering users even more control over their information." The feature is called "Login Notifications" and will send a notification to users when they log into a third-party app with Facebook Login.

Facebook says Login Notifications will be triggered whenever a user logs into a third-party app using Facebook Login and grants access to their information. Users will also be notified when they re-use Facebook Login to log into a third-party after the expiry of the app's access to their information.

The notifications will be sent to users via their associated email and the Facebook app. As can be seen in the screenshot above, the notifications will include details on what information you have shared with a third-party app. After you receive a notification, you can click on the Edit Settings button to remove the app's access to your information.

Facebook has also confirmed that it is "taking active steps" to honor the information privacy of its users and plans to start testing some more user control features very soon. While no specific details have been revealed yet, one of the upcoming features will bring permissions to the forefront of the user experience when using Facebook Login to log into third-party apps.

