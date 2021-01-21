Facebook's automatic alternative text (AAT) technology, which was introduced in 2016, makes it possible for the visually impaired to enjoy their news feed by providing them with descriptions of photos on demand. The social networking giant has now unveiled the "next generation of AAT," which brings multiple technological advances to further improve the photo experience for blind or visually impaired users.

Facebook says it used weak supervision based on billions of Instagram photos and their hashtags for the latest version of AAT. The resulting models are not just more accurate, but also said to be culturally and demographically inclusive. The new models can now accurately identify wedding photos from around the world, based (in part) on traditional apparel.