What you need to know
- Facebook making big changes to messaging on Instagram.
- It seems that Instagram and Messenger chats are starting to merge
- The update was spotted by several editors at The Verge.
A new update for Instagram appears to suggest that Facebook has started merging chats on the app with its Facebook Messenger service.
Facebook appears to flipping the switch on integrating the chat systems for Instagram and Messenger. On Friday evening, several editors at The Verge across the country — on both iOS and Android devices — noticed an update screen popped up in Instagram's mobile app with the message "There's a New Way to Message on Instagram" with a list of features including a "new colorful look for your chats," more emoji reactions, swipe-to-reply, and the big one: "chat with friends who use Facebook."
The new update seems to replace the Instagram DM icon with a new Facebook Messenger Logo, with more colorful chats now on offer inside the app. According to the report, you can't yet message Facebook users from within Instagram, but this move does signal the start of Facebook's previously touted plans to allow cross-platform messaging across Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
In a report last year, Facebook announced it was creating deeper integrations to allow for better integration, but that its three messenger services would continue to operate as standalone apps. From that report:
According to a new report from The New York Times, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pushing for a plan to create new backend integrations for the company's Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp applications.
To be clear, Facebook isn't going to take these services and merge them under a new single one. They'll all continue to operate as standalone apps on your phone, but technical changes behind the scenes will be made so that they can more seamlessly work with one another.
The Verge did not specify exactly where this new update has rolled out, it seems to be "across the country" in the U.S.
Here are tech media's hot takes on Surface Duo
Reactions to the Surface Duo after its launch earlier this week ranged from disappointed to elated. Among the media, in particular, there was a surprising amount of enthusiasm for Microsoft's dual-screen device. Here's a look at some of the chatter from around the web.
Everything about the Fortnite fiasco sucks for smartphone users
Even if you'll never play Fortnite, what Epic, Google, and Apple are doing should have you concerned.
Spotify no longer sucks on Android tablets and Chromebooks
Spotify is now rolling out a new update that optimizes its UI for Android tablets and Chromebooks.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.