What you need to know
- Facebook is bringing carts to WhatsApp to enable a "better shopping experience."
- Users can now select multiple products from a catalog and send the order as one message to the business.
- The new feature is now rolling out to users around the world.
WhatsApp added a new shopping button within its mobile app last month, making it a lot easier for users to browse product catalogs. The Facebook-owned messaging app has now announced another new feature that is aimed at enabling a better shopping experience within the app.
WhatsApp is adding carts to its mobile app, making it possible for users to browse a business' catalog, select multiple products and send their order as one message to the business. In addition to enabling a better shopping experience for users on WhatsApp, carts will also make it a lot easier for businesses to keep track of orders from customers.
When you visit a business' catalog on WhatsApp, you can use the new "add to cart" button next to a product to add it to your cart. If you want to edit your cart, tap on the "view cart" button after you have added products to the cart. Once you have updated your cart, you will be able to send it to the seller as a WhatsApp message. You can find more information on using the new feature on the dedicated WhatsApp FAQ page.
Disappointingly, however, you still can't checkout within the WhatsApp mobile app. We expect in-app checkout to be added to the app once WhatsApp begins expanding in-app payments to more markets.
